School Sealed For Flouting COVID-19 Guidelines

Bhubaneswar: A private school at Chintamaniswar area here was sealed on Tuesday by the authorities of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) for allegedly violating COVID-19 norms.

The BMC’s South East Zone Enforcement team sealed the institution after it was found conducting offline classes. The matter came to light during a surprise inspection while the school was conducting some examinations.

It is pertinent to mention here that the State government had ordered closure of all educational institutions till December 31 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic situation.