School principal, teacher and classmate iin trouble over Class X student’s death

Balasore: A school principal, a teacher and classmate of a student landed in trouble after body of the Class X student, who was studying in a private school in the area, was found near a railway track yesterday.st

Alleging that the school authorities are responsible for his son’s death, the deceased’s father Santosh Kumar Panda staged a dharna in front of the school gate.

As per the allegations by Panda, one of his son’s classmates had assaulted his son. Though he complained about the incident before the principal, no action was taken against him. His son went to the school the next day following the incident, but never came back. Subsequently, his body was recovered from a railway track near the school.

However, the school authorities refuted all the allegations made by Panda.