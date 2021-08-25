School Principal Caught While Taking Bribe In Nuapada

Nuapada: The vigilance officials on Wednesday arrested the principal of Badigaon Adarsha Vidyalaya for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 4000 from teachers.

As per reports, the accused principal identified as Sujan Sahu demanded bribes of Rs 4000 each from the teachers for the increment of arrears.

After being aware of the matter, the officials laid a trap and caught Sujan red-handed while taking bribes from the teachers. The cops also recovered the bribe money from his possession.

The Vigilance team also conducted a search at his residential house in Angul district and an office at Badi in Nuapada. While a case has been registered against the principal, further investigation into the matter is underway, sources said.