School In Bhubaneswar Closed After Teacher Tests Positive For COVID-19

Bhubaneswar: A school in the State capital here has been closed for two days after a teacher was tested positive for COVID-19. This was informed by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary today.

The Commissioner said, “A teacher has been tested positive for COVID-19 in a school in Bhubaneswar following which we had closed the school for two days after in consultation with school authorities.”

We are touch in with the school principal and DEO. The vigil has been kept on the school. If anyone is found with COVID symptoms will undergo test, he added.

On the other hand, Odisha today reported 69 fresh cases of Coronavirus in the past 24 hours.