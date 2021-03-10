School Gate Collapses In Kandhamal: Class II Girl Student Killed, 2 Others Critical

Phulbani/Raikia: In an unfortunate incident, a Class II girl student died while two others were critically injured after the gate of an abandoned school collapsed on them on Wednesday. The incident took place at Belakati primary school in Petapanga GP under Raikia block of Kandhamal district.

Sources said that some children were playing near the school gate when it caved in.

The deceased minor girl student was identified as Rishika Pradhan (8). The two injured school kids were initially admitted to G. Udayagiri Hospital. However, one of them identified as Subhashree Pradhan (8) was rushed to Phulbani Hospital for treatment as her condition was critical. Another injured has been identified as Ritesh Pradhan (8). Subhashree and Ritesh are Class III students.

According to sources, mosquito net distribution was underway in an Anganwadi Centre near Belakati School today. While the villagers had come to the school to pick up mosquito nets, the children were playing near the school gate when the gate suddenly collapsed killing one and injuring two others.

On receiving information, Raikia BDO and Tehsildar arrived at the scene and inspected the condition of the school gate. Later, Udayagiri police arrived at the scene, seized the body and sent it for post-mortem.

A pal of gloom descended in the village over the tragic death of the minor girl. The villagers have demanded compensation from the family of the deceased school girl.