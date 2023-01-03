School Education Secy, NCERT Director Explore Infra & Academics In Govt-Run Schools In City

Bhubaneswar: On a one-day visit to the state capital today, Sanjay Sharma, School Education Secretary, Govt. of India and Prof. Dinesh Prasad Saklani, Director, NCERT today visited Capital High School, Unit 3 and the iconic OAV to assess the provision of quality education to students at government schools in the state.

During their visit, the School Education Secretary, Govt. of India and Director, NCERT interacted with the students and held elaborate discussions with the teachers, school admin and senior officials of the education department.

Sharma also looked over the infrastructure facilities at schools such as school buildings, libraries, playgrounds, teacher-student ratio, and use of modern methods of teaching among others.

During their visit to the Capital High School, Unit 3, Sri Sharma and Prof. Saklani explored the school campus and paid visits to the newly transformed science laboratory and e-library, where they indulged in discussing the theories of optics and usage of e-content among the students.

This was followed by tours of the vocational lab and the Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) wherein Sri Sharma talked to the children regarding their interests and cutting-edge innovations. The delegates took turns to spend some time among the children as they sat down on the benches in the smart classrooms and attended the ongoing lessons.

In the second part of the visit, the delegates visited the current campus of the iconic OAV, Bhubaneswar. Along with interacting with the students, they also discussed the current system of classroom transactions with the school admin in the OAVs that aim to provide free quality education in English through the CBSE curriculum to students from Class VI to XII, especially from semi-urban and rural areas.

The delegates also discussed on improving the quality of education by building a strong educational foundation for the students. Smt. Aswathy S., Commissioner-cum-Secretary, S&ME Dept., Sri Durga Prasad Mohapatra, SPD-OSEPA, Sri Sangram Keshari Mohapatra, SPD-OAVS, Sri Amarjit Jena, COO- Mo School were present.