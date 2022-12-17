School Bus Overturns In Prayagraj; Two Students Dead, 12 Injured

Prayagraj: At least two students were killed while 12 others sustained injuries as a bus they were travelling overturned in Bheski village under the Handia police station area here on Saturday.

The deceased students were identified as Ankit (14) and Anurag (15).

According to reports, the incident occurred when around 75 students from a school in Jaunpur were on a tour of Prayagraj in the bus. Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle lost control over the wheels while trying to avoid an accident with a bicycle. Following this, the bus skidded off the road and overturned killing at least two students on the spot.

On being informed about the accident, police rushed to the spot and rescued students to SRN Hospital for treatment, reports added.