Schneider Electric To Train 1600 Youth In Government ITI Cuttack By 2025

Cuttack: Schneider Electric India Foundation (SEIF) and Odisha Skill Development Authority recently announced the launch of the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Cuttack. The CoE will provide industry-oriented high-end training in the field of Electricity, Automation and Solar Energy, thereby enabling the next-gen workforce to achieve proficiency in using the latest technologies in the energy sector. Through this initiative, SEIF and ITI will train more than 1600 youth and 400 trainers by 2025.

The CoE is well equipped with three state-of-art labs to skill the youth in Home and Building electric installation, Industrial Automation and Solar Energy. Further, it consists of a home automation experience centre to familiarise the students with the latest technology in home automation for energy saving and energy efficiency.

As India takes giant strides towards becoming a US$ 5 trillion economy, it becomes critical to leverage the country’s unique demographic dividend. This program aims to bridge the existing gap in the demand and supply of skilled workforce in the energy sector.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Subroto Bagchi, Chairman, Odisha Skill Development Authority said, “Skills are the tools for human transformation as they give people identity, hope, and livelihood. Considering that we are the youngest country in the world, the need of the hour is to impart adequate skills to the Indian youth, not just for creating job opportunities but also for creating a world-class workforce. We believe that Schneider Electric’s Center of Excellence in Cuttack will significantly accelerate this vision by providing advanced skill training to our youth, thereby transforming India into the skill capital of the world.”

Schneider Electric sees immense potential in the youth of Odisha for scripting the future of India’s energy landscape. The foundation has so far established a total of 32 Skill Development centres in Odisha and has successfully trained 8,950 youth and 75 trainers.

Highlighting the company’s commitment to building a skilled society, Mr Venkat Garimella, VP- Strategy, Sustainability& CSR, Schneider Electric India said, “We, at Schneider Electric India Foundation are fully dedicated to providing access to energy to every Indian by skilling and empowering the youth to become a champion of energy efficiency and sustainability. Our Skill Development Program aspires to provide an enabling environment to the youth, regardless of their gender, for showcasing their talents and maximising their potential for earning a livelihood. Through our association with the Odisha Skill Development Authority, we aim to significantly contribute towards the fast-paced development of Odisha and India by developing a pool of skilled workforce.”

Schneider Electric launched its Skill Development Program in 2009 to enhance the employability of school college dropouts and to create a pool of trained professionals. To date, the foundation has established 405 training centres across India and has successfully trained 156,880 youth, including 5,388 women.

