Scheduled International Flight Suspension Extended Till September-End

New Delhi: The government has extended the suspension of scheduled international flights till September 30, 2021.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued an order Sunday extending the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of 30th September 2021.

This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo opeerations and flights specifically approved by DGCA, the order said.

It adds that “international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis.”

