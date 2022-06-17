Schedule Of Recruitment Process Under Agnipath Scheme To Be Announced Shortly: Army Chief

New Delhi: Army Chief General Manoj Pande today said, the decision of the Government has been received to grant a one-time waiver, increasing the entry age of recruitment to 23 years, for the recruitment cycle of 2022.

In a statement, General Pande said, this decision will provide an opportunity for many of our young, energetic and patriotic youth who, despite COVID pandemic, were preparing to join the recruitment rallies, which couldn’t be completed in the last two years due to COVID restrictions.

He said, the schedule of the recruitment process will be announced shortly. General Pande called upon youth to avail this opportunity for joining the Indian Army as Agniveers.