Schedule Of Indian Events On Aug 3: Men’s Hockey On The Way To Create History

Bhubaneswar: After ace sprinter, Dutee Chand failed to qualify for the semifinals of the women’s 200m event in the Tokyo Olympics and Kampreet Kaur finished with a 63.70m throw in her fifth attempt, India’s medal hope will continue on the 11th day, August 3.

Indian men’s hockey team will take on Belgium in the semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics after they defeated Great Britain in the quarter-final.

Furthermore, Annu Rani will participate in the Javelin throw whereas Tajinder Singh Toor will take part in the Men’s shot put qualification. The Wrestling event will kick off on August 3rd with Sonam Malik featuring in the Women’s 62 kg freestyle category against Bolortuya Khurelkhuu.

Following is India’s schedule on the 11th day of the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

Hockey:

Men’s Semifinal – India vs Belgium – 7:00 am

Athletics:

Women’s Javelin Throw Qualification Group A – Annu Rani – 5:50 am

Men’s Shot put Qualification Group A – Tajinderpal Singh Toor – 3:45 pm

Wrestling:

Women’s Freestyle 62kg 1/8 final – Sonam Malik vs Bolortuya Khurelkhuu – 7:30 am onwards

Women’s freestyle 62kg quarter-final: If Sonam Malik qualifies

Women’s freestyle 62kg semi-final: If Sonam Malik qualifies