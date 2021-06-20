Schedule For Rath Yatra Released

Puri: With the world-famous Rath Yatra in Puri just days away, the Chhattisha Nijog on Sunday finalised the schedule for a series of rituals of the Lords.

The meeting presided over by the finalised a series of rituals for the Snana Purnima, Naba Joubana Darshan, Rath Yatra, Bahuda Yatra, Suna Besha, Adharnapana and Nilagri Bije.

The schedule-

Snana Yatra:

Mangalarpana-1 am

Pahandi-till 4 am

Mangal Arati-4.30 am

Jala Bije and Snana-7am to 7 am

Chhera Panhara- 10.30 am

Hathi Besa-11 am to 12 pm

Bahuda Pahandi-To be concluded between 5 pm to 8pm

Gundicha:

Pahandi-8.30 am

Chhera Panhara- 2pm

Chariot pulling- after 3 pm

Bahuda:

Pahandi-12.30 pm

Chariot pulling-4 pm

Important Events:

Suna besha- 4pm to 5pm

Adharpana-8 pm

Niladri Bije- To start at 4 pm and conclude at 10 pm

Besha Olagi- 11pm to 12 am