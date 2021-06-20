Schedule For Rath Yatra Released

Puri: With the world-famous Rath Yatra in Puri just days away, the Chhattisha Nijog on Sunday finalised the schedule for a series of rituals of the Lords.
The meeting presided over by the finalised a series of rituals for the Snana Purnima, Naba Joubana Darshan, Rath Yatra, Bahuda Yatra, Suna Besha, Adharnapana and Nilagri Bije.
The schedule-
Snana Yatra:
Mangalarpana-1 am
Pahandi-till 4 am
Mangal Arati-4.30 am
Jala Bije and Snana-7am to 7 am
Chhera Panhara- 10.30 am
Hathi Besa-11 am to 12 pm
Bahuda Pahandi-To be concluded between 5 pm to 8pm
Gundicha:
Pahandi-8.30 am
Chhera Panhara- 2pm
Chariot pulling- after 3 pm
Bahuda:
Pahandi-12.30 pm
Chariot pulling-4 pm
Important Events:
Suna besha- 4pm to 5pm
Adharpana-8 pm
Niladri Bije- To start at 4 pm and conclude at 10 pm
Besha Olagi- 11pm to 12 am