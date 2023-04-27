Schedule For Common PG Entrance Test 2023 In Odisha Universities; Colleges Announced

Bhubaneswar: Higher Education department today announced the schedule for Common PG Entrance Test (CPET-2023) and e-Admission to universities and colleges in Odisha with PG Courses under Student Academic Management System (SAMS), for the Session 2023-24.

The tests will be held from June 23 to July 4 except June 28 and June 30, a notification said.

As per the CPET-2023 schedule, the online Common Application Form (CAF) will be available on the website www.samsodisha.gov.in on May 1, 2023 (02:00 PM).

The other important dates to be noted are as follows:

– The last date for applying online CAF through www.samsodisha.gov.in is May 10, 2023 (11:45 PM).

– Editing of the CAF (if required) for the CAF submitted earlier (No fresh CAF will be allowed during this period) is May 11, 2023 and May 12, 2023.

– Submission of the applicant’s data to the State Selection Board (SSB) is May 16, 2023.

– Availability of Hall Tickets on the website of the State Selection Board (SSB) i.e. https://ssbodisha.ac.in as well as on the SAMS website and admit card download is Jun 9, 2023 (02:00 PM onwards).

– Handing over the entrance marks to OCAC by SSB, Odisha is July 16, 2023.

– Updation of Graduation/Equivalent marks by the applicant is July 8, 2023 (10:00 AM) to July 15, 2023 (11:45 PM).