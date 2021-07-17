SCB’s Patient Commits Suicide By Hanging Self

Cuttack: A patient allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself on the premises of SCB Medical College and Hospital on Saturday evening.

The deceased patient has been identified as a resident of Khordha district.

According to reports, the lifeless body of the patinet found hanging from an electric transformer near Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre.

However the cause behined the patient’s death is yet to be asceratained. On being informed about the incident, Mangalabag police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it for the postmortem.

Further investigation is underway.