SCBMCH On Toes As Covid Cases On Rise In Odisha

Cuttack: Amid a spike in Covid 19 cases in State, the government has directed to conduct a mock drill to review emergency preparedness at all government and private hospitals in the State.

After government directives, the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack has stepped up its preparedness to tackle any exigencies.

Dr. Abinash Rout, registrar of the SCB, said that the premier Health institute is ready to tackle Covid. He informed that there is dedicated covid hospital functioning in SCB. There are 20 beds with 3 ICU beds. A 24-hour fever clinic has been opened.

As many as 1500 sample are tested on regular basis. Minimum number of cases is being reported.

“We provide testing facilities round the clock. A supervisor and nodal officer have been engaged for the exercise. As many as nine ECMO machines have been kept ready for critical patients,” he informed.

Currently, one patient is undergoing treatment at the SCB and his health condition is stable. He is also doing fine, Rout said.

There are two doctors, two nurses and paramedical staff working in the covid word. The number of staff will be increased if the number of patients goes up, he said.