SCB Students Stage Protest Over Delay In NEET PG Counselling

Cuttack: Post-graduation students of Srirama Chandra Bhanja (SCB) Medical College and Hospital staged a protest against the delay in NEET PG counselling on the premises of the college.

Reportedly, the agitators launched a seize-work agitation protest over delay in NEET PG counselling.

It is pertinent to mention that NEET PG counselling 2021 was scheduled to be conducted from October 25 but was postponed after the Supreme Court’s direction. The top court will hear a plea challenging centre and the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)’s decision to provide 27 percent reservation to OBC and 10 percent to EWS students in all India quota medical seats. MCC will conduct NEET counselling after the Supreme Court takes the decision of the plea.