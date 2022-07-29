SCB medical college made nodal centre for monkeypox management in Odisha

Cuttack: In the wake of rising of monkeypox cases in India, the Odisha government has made SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack the nodal centre for management of the rare viral infection, on Thursday.

With the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring the global monkeypox outbreak a ‘public health emergency of international concern’ (PHEIC) which is one step below that of a ‘pandemic’, the Odisha government has sounded an alert to health officials to deal with the possible monkeypox cases.

“There are no reports of monkeypox cases in Odisha so far. As there are no restrictions on international travel, the chances of the virus intruding the state cannot be ruled out,” Dr Jayant Panda, Head of Medicine Department said.

The Medicine Department head added, “Few cases in Kerala and Delhi has been reported and the infected person from the national capital did not have any foreign contact travel or travel history.”