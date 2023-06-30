SCB doctors replant chopped hand of 22-year-old youth

Cuttack: The doctors at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack have once again successfully replanted the chopped hand of 22-year-old youth from Balasore.

A team of doctors from plastic surgery, orthopaedics and anaesthesia department successfully replanted the chopped hand of the youth after a long surgery that lasted for some eight hours.

It is pertinent to mention here that SCB Medical College and Hospital has performed eight replant surgeries in the last 4- 5 years. Apart from one, 7 other surgeries have been successful. Moreover, two re-implant surgeries have been conducted in the past two months.

According to doctors, only fingers could have functioned had the doctors performed the conventional method. Here in this surgery, efforts were initiated to preserve the wrist joint and it will also function as veins from other parts and grafting was done, the doctors added.