SCB Doctor Arrested for Raping Two Patients: Govt Forms Probe Panel

Cuttack: A senior resident doctor of the Cardiology Department at SCB Medical College and Hospital, identified as Dilbag Singh, has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault case on Tuesday.

Singh, who has been working in the cardiology department for the past two years, was apprehended by Mangalabag police following complaints lodged by the relatives of the victim patients.

Earlier today, the Health Department constituted a three-member committee to investigate the allegations against Singh. The committee includes Prof. (Dr.) Santosh Kumar Mishra, DMET, Odisha; Prof. (Dr.) Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra, Superintendent, SCBMCH, Cuttack and Dean & Principal, SCB Medical College, Cuttack; and Prof. (Dr.) Roma Rattan, Joint DMET, Odisha. The committee will look into the allegations and recommend appropriate action to the government.

The accused doctor allegedly sexually assaulted two women patients in the ECG room under the pretext of conducting examinations.

Following the incident, relatives of the patients reportedly manhandled Singh, leaving him seriously injured. He is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU of the same hospital. A case has also been registered by the doctor for the assault.

While the nation is dealing with the rape and murder of a female doctor in West Bengal, today’s rape allegation against a doctor by two patients from Odisha’s SCB hospital has shocked the people.

