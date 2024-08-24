SCB Doctor Accused of Sexual Assault Expelled, IUCAW Takes over Investigation

Cuttack: The senior resident doctor at SCB Medical College and Hospital, who was accused of sexually assaulting two female patients under the guise of treatment in the ECG room, has been expelled as of Saturday.

The doctor, identified as Dilbag Singh from the cardiology department, was arrested following complaints from the relatives of the victimized patients.

Following an emergency session, the SCB Medical College Council expelled the implicated doctor. The incident was examined by a three-member inquiry committee headed by the Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET), which then presented its findings to the authorities, according to sources.

The DMET reached out to the SCB President requesting prompt action. Following the Medical College Council’s emergency meeting, a decision was made, SCB Superintendent Sudhanshu Sekhar Mishra disclosed.

Notably, the investigation was conducted by a committee consisting of Professor Santosh Kumar Mishra, Professor Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra, and SCB Dean & Principal Roma Rattan.

The Mangalabag police have transferred the case to the Investigative Unit on Crime Against Women (IUCAW). “Given the sensitive nature and gravity of the allegations, IUCAW has taken over the case. Inspector Anjali Chhotray will conduct the subsequent investigation,” stated Additional DCP Anil Mishra.