Cuttack: Odisha vigilance sleuths today arrested a Data Entry Operator of SCB Medical College and Hospital for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000.

The accused has been identified as Smruti Ranjan Sahoo, functioning as a Data Entry Operator (DEO) in the Department of Hepatology Department at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.

Sahoo has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2000 from the son of a poor patient undergoing treatment at SCBMCH for Hepatitis C, for issuing prescribed medicines. The medicines are distributed free of cost by Govt. But, Sahoo demanded a bribe from the son of the poor patient and refused to provide the same if his demand was not met. Finding no other way, he (the complainant) reported the matter to the Vigilance Authority. Accordingly, Sahoo was nabbed today while taking the bribe amount from the compt. The entire bribe money has been recovered from the accused and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Sahoo from the DA angle. In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance PS case no 30/2024 U/s-7PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. The investigation is in progress against the accused.

