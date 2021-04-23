SCB Covid Care hospital beds increases to 500

Cuttack: The number of beds in SCB Covid Care Hospital has been increased to 500. The new medicine ward has been declared as Covid Care hospital.

SCB Emergency Officer Bhubanananda Moharana said earlier the number of beds in Covid hospital was 315. The number of ICU beds has been increased from 43 to 63. He said the number of beds has been increased in view of second Covid wave in the state.

The coronavirus situation in the state has become grim with the number of the deadly virus, both in terms of infections and fatalities, has increased by leaps and bounds.