Scarlett Johansson ‘Shocked’ Over ChatGPT Allegedly Mimicking Her Voice

New York: Scarlett Johansson reacted on OpenAI using a voice in its ChatGPT product that closely mimics her own. The ‘Avengers’ and ‘Jojo Rabbit’ actor revealed that OpenAI had approached her nine months ago to lend her voice to its AI system, an offer she declined for personal reasons. However, she was “shocked” and “angered” to discover that the AI’s voice option, named “Sky,” sounded remarkably similar to hers, causing confusion among her friends and media outlets.

OpenAI has since withdrawn the Sky voice from ChatGPT following widespread criticism. The voice had been prominently featured in a recent event showcasing the new ChatGPT-4o model, where it was noted for its personable and responsive nature.

Following the backlash, OpenAI issued a clarification stating that Sky’s voice was not based on Johansson. According to a blog post, the voice was provided by a different professional actress whose identity remains undisclosed for privacy reasons.

Johansson recounted that Altman had initially suggested her involvement could bridge the gap between technology and the creative community, potentially easing public apprehension about AI. Despite a last-minute attempt by Altman to persuade her to reconsider, Johansson’s legal team intervened to ensure the removal of the voice.