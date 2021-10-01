Scarlett Johansson & Disney settle Black Widow lawsuit

Los Angeles: Scarlett Johansson and the Walt Disney Co. settled her lawsuit over the streaming release of Black Widow, bringing a swift end to what had begun as the first major fight between a studio and star over recent changes in rollout plans for films.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed. Johansson had sought a $50 million payout from the studio.

Johansson, one of Hollywood’s biggest and top-paid stars, was entitled to a percentage of box office receipts from the much-anticipated Marvel film, according to the suit filed in Los Angeles in July.

The superhero saga was originally due for a big-screen release last year, but was delayed multiple times due to the Covid-19 pandemic and was eventually released in July — simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+.

Johansson argued that the strategy constituted a breach of contract, costing her millions of dollars.

Disney countered that her complaint was without merit and derided her “callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

But, the two sides said they had settled their differences.