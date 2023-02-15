Scared Of Wrinkles? Try These Home Remedies

New Delhi: Wrinkles were once thought to be an indication of advancing age. However, it is no longer surprising if they begin to show while you are in your mid-twenties. Below Are Some Basic Homemade Remedies For Wrinkle Free Skin

Coconut Oil For Wrinkles

Coconut oil will give your skin a natural glow and radiance. Using it often will help to fade wrinkles and lines as coconut oil is moisturizing and hydrating for the skin. It restores the skin’s elasticity to a great extent.

You Will Need

Organic coconut oil

What You Have To Do

Massage coconut oil under the eyes and other affected areas for a few minutes. Use gentle circular motions.

Leave the oil on overnight.

How Often You Should Do This

Repeat this every night before going to bed.

Castor Oil For Wrinkles

Castor oil enhances the production of elastin and collagen in the skin. As a result of this, the wrinkles and fine lines start to diminish and even disappear over time.

You Will Need

Castor oil

Cotton ball

What You Have To Do

Use a cotton ball to apply castor oil on the affected areas.

Do not rinse the oil. Keep it on overnight.

How Often You Should Do This

Do this every night.

Grape Seed Extract For Wrinkles

A grape seed will help to tighten your skin and impart a healthy glow to it. It does this by supplying the skin with fatty acids, polyphenolsi, and vitamin E.

What You Have To Do

Massage the oil into the affected area.

Leave it on for as long as you can and then wash off.

How Often You Should Do This

A few re-runs over the next few weeks, and your skin will be supple and wrinkle-free.

Argan Oil For Wrinkles

Argan oil is easily absorbed into the skin. It contains a high amount of essential fatty acids and vitamin E that replenish the skin. Its regular usage will reduce wrinkles and fine lines.

You Will Need

A few drops of argan oil

What You Have To Do

Massage the affected area with argan oil. Leave it on.

How Often You Should Do This

Repeat this once or twice a day.