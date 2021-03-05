SC Transfers Anubhav-Varsha Marital Discord Case To Cuttack Family Court

Bhubaneswar: Supreme Court on Friday ordered to transfer the divorce case of ollywood actress Varsha Priyadarshini and MP Anubhav Mohanty to Cuttack Family Court from Patiala House Court.

This was informed by Varsha’s lawyer Krishan Kumar.

In September, Varsha had moved SC for transferring the case to family court in Cuttack. Earlier, the apex court advised the counsels of both sides to initiate mutual discussion.

Worth mentioning, Anubhav had filed a divorce petition in the family court in Patiala House Court, Delhi, in July. A month later, Varsha filed a domestic violence petition against her husband in the SDJM court Cuttack.

However, the Supreme Court of India on October 16, 2020, stayed the divorce petition after Varsha moved to the apex court seeking transfer of the case from Delhi to the Family Court in Cuttack. The court asked the counsels of both the parties to settle the case amicably.