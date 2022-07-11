SC Sentences Vijay Mallya To 4 Months Imprisonment For Contempt Of Court; Asks Him To Return $40 Million

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sentenced fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya to four months jail term and a fine of ₹2000 under contempt charge. “Adequate punishment is a must. Mallya didn’t show any remorse,” the top court bench said.

The Supreme Court also ordered Mallya’s family members to return USD 40 million transferred to them in violation of the court orders.

Mallya was convicted of contempt in 2017 over transferring $40 million to his children in violation of court orders. The fine is to be deposited within four weeks to the Supreme Court legal services authority, failing which a further sentence of two months will be added, the court said.

“To uphold the majesty of justice, we must impose adequate punishment,” judges said.

The country’s top court also said that the transaction of 40 million dollars by Mallya to his children is “void and inoperable”, ordering the recipients to return the amount with 8% interest to the recovery officer within four weeks.

“If this is not deposited, the recovery officer can take appropriate actions for recovery of the said amount and the government of India and all agencies should assist in that process,” the court order said.

A bench of Justices UU Lalit, S Ravindra Bhat and PS Narasimha passed the order.

A plea by a consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India (SBI) sought contempt action and a direction to Mallya to deposit $40 million received from offshore firm Diageo.

Banks had alleged that Mallya concealed the facts and diverted the money to his son Siddharth Mallya and daughters Leanna Mallya and Tanya Mallya in “flagrant violation” of the orders passed by the Karnataka High Court.

Mallya is an accused in a bank loan default case of over Rs 9,000 crore involving his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines.