SC Seeks Detailed Report On Lack Of Toilets For Women Lawyers In Nilgiris Court Complex

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Madras High Court’s registry to submit a detailed report on the efforts taken to address the issue of lack of toilets for women lawyers in Nilgiris Court Complex in Ooty. The Apex Court said that the report previously submitted by the registrar general did not explain the details about the facilities for women lawyers in the new court complex.

The report also reportedly did not mention if there was any shrinkage of such facilities which were available earlier.

On Friday, a vacation bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal asked the registry to file the report on the matter by Sunday. The bench said, “Let a detailed report be filed by the high court administration through the registrar general. Such report should reach the registry of this court by Sunday through electronic mode and this matter shall be listed on June 12, Monday.”

The case came up for hearing after the Women Lawyer’s Association of Nilgiris moved a plea alleging the lack of toilet facilities for female advocates at the recently inaugurated combined court complex in Ooty.