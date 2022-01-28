SC scraps indefinite suspension of 12 BJP MLAs from Maharashtra Assembly

New Delhi: The Supreme Court quashed one-year suspension from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly of 12 BJP MLAs while terming it unconstitutional and arbitrary.

The apex court held the suspension beyond the remainder period of the session of the Assembly was ‘non-est’ in law, substantially unconstitutional and irrational. Calling the resolution illegal, the top court said it was “beyond the powers of the assembly”.

The MLAs will now be entitled to all consequential benefits after the conclusion of the session in July, last year.

The legislators were suspended for a year for allegedly misbehaving with the presiding officer. in the Assembly.

A batch of petitions were filed challenging the Maharashtra Assembly’s resolution on July 5, 2021, suspending the BJP MLAs for a year over alleged disorderly behaviour in the house.