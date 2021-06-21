SC Reserves Verdict On COVID Death Compensation

New Delhi: Reversing a verdict s on the pleas seeking directions that ex-gratia compensation of ₹ 4 lakh be paid to the families of those who have died of COVID-19, the Supreme Court on Monday said compensation of such amount cannot be paid to the deceased’s families as the finances of state governments and the Centre are under severe strain.

A special vacation bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and M R Shah asked the parties to file written submissions in three days and specifically directed the Centre to simplify the process of grant of death certificates to the dependents of those who have died of COVID-19.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the central government, said that the Disaster Management Act is applicable to Covid-19 patients and that the administration has already exercised several powers to handle the pandemic.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the financial burden has worsened over various relief measures taken to tackle the pandemic.

“Can’t it be said that a person who tests positive and admitted to hospital is considered to have died due to covid,” asked the court. It observed that many issues like cardiac arrest, multiple organ failure occur after covid.

Advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal, one of the petitioners in the matter, had argued that under section 12(iii) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, every family whose member died due to disaster is entitled to ex-gratia compensation of Rs 4,00,000.

Following this, the top court said, “The Centre had earlier told that the ex-gratia compensation of ₹ 4 lakh cannot be paid to the families of those who have died of COVID-19 as the finances of state governments and the Centre are under severe strain.”