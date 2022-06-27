SC Relief To Rebel Sena MLAs, No Disqualification Till July 11

New Delhi: In a relief to Eknath Shinde-led camp, the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday kept on hold the disqualification proceedings against rebel Sena MLAs till July 11.

The apex court sought responses to pleas by them questioning the legality of notices issued by the Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly.

The top court, however, refused to pass any interim order on the plea of the Maharashtra government that there should not be any floor test in the Assembly.

The rebel camp had approached the top court over the disqualification notices. Two petitions have been filed challenging the disqualification notice issued by the Deputy Speaker and the appointment of Ajay Chaudhary as leader of the legislative party. Shinde was removed from the post after the rebellion.