SC Rejects CBI Plea Seeking Cancellation Of Ex NSE Chief’s Bail 

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with the order of the Delhi High Court regarding the cancellation of bail of Chitra Ramakrishna, former Managing Director and CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

A bench of justices Ajay Rastogi and Bela M Trivedi refused to interfere with the Delhi High Court order which granted statutory bail to Chitra Ramakrishna.

CBI has sought to cancel the bail granted to Chitra Ramakrishna.

In the National Stock Exchange Co-Location case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) alleged that accused Chitra Ramakrishna, by misusing her official position, re-designated the post of accused Anand Subramanian as Group Operating Officer and Advisor to MD from April 1, 2015, without bringing the same to the notice of NRC and the board.

The CBI is probing the alleged improper dissemination of information from the computer servers of the market exchanges to the stockbrokers.