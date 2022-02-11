SC Refuses Urgent Hearing On Pleas Against Karnataka HC’s Interim Order Over Hijab Row

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to hear urgently pleas relating to Karnataka’s hijab row.

The apex court said that it is “watching” what’s happening in the state and in hearing before the High Court.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli said that they will see the issue at the “appropriate time” as the Karnataka High Court is seized of the matter and also suggested lawyers to not make it a national-level issue.

“I don’t want to express anything. Don’t take it on a larger level. We also know what is happening in the state and hearing in the High Court. You also have to think over whether it’s proper to bring it to Delhi. Definitely, we will examine and we will have to protect Constitutional rights. Let us see appropriate time, we will hear,” CJI observed.

The observation of the bench came after senior advocate Devdatt Kamat, appearing for the petitioner who filed Special Leave Petition in the apex court order against the High Court’s interim order, mentioned the matter for urgent hearing saying the order would have far-reaching implications not only for Muslims but for persons of other faiths as well.

“For example the Sikhs, they were turbans. This means a complete suspension of Article 25 rights. We are only saying same color uniform hijabs,” Kamat contended. To this, the bench said, “We don’t know the order.”

The plea was filed by Fathima Bushra, a Udupi college student, questioning the legality of Karnataka Government Order, issued on February 5, 2022, prescribing guidelines for a dress code for both government and private schools, and pre-university colleges in the state in the light of the hijab controversy.

Appearing for the Karnataka government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta pointed out that the High Court order has not been uploaded yet on the website.