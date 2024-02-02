SC refuses to interfere with Hemant Soren’s arrest

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere with former Jharkhand chief minister Hemat Soren’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case. The top court asked his lawyers to rather move the Jharkhand High Court.

“Why don’t you approach the high court,” the top court asked Kapil Sibal, appearing for Soren. Sibal submitted to the court that the case pertained to a chief minister who has been arrested.

“Courts are open for everybody and high courts are constitutional courts,” the top court said.