The Supreme Court of India declined to hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking safety guidelines for the Maha Kumbh festival after a fatal stampede in Prayagraj.

The court advised the petitioner to approach the Allahabad High Court, noting that appropriate judicial inquiries were already underway. The incident occurred on Mauni Amavasya, resulting in 30 deaths and 60 injuries.

“It’s an unfortunate incident, something which is of concern. But go to the High Court,” the court said.