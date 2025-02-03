The Supreme Court of India declined to hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking safety guidelines for the Maha Kumbh festival after a fatal stampede in Prayagraj.
The court advised the petitioner to approach the Allahabad High Court, noting that appropriate judicial inquiries were already underway. The incident occurred on Mauni Amavasya, resulting in 30 deaths and 60 injuries.
“It’s an unfortunate incident, something which is of concern. But go to the High Court,” the court said.
The PIL, which sought directions for all states to formulate guidelines and facilitation centres in Prayagraj, said, “All States Governments with coordination of Uttar Pradesh Government shall also deploy its small Medical team at Prayagraj Maha Kumbh comprising of Doctors and Nurses so that at the time of medical emergency there may not be a shortage of Medical staff.”