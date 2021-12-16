SC Permits Bullock Cart Race In Maharashtra

New Delhi: After a four-year hiatus, the Supreme Court on Thursday lifted the ban on bullock cart races in Maharashtra.

As mentioned in the state amendments to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the apex court permitted the resumption of bull cart races in Maharashtra on the same conditions and regulations.

The top court noted that Tamil Nadu and Karnataka governments have passed amendments to the Act to allow animal sports.

During the hearing, the bench orally observed that it is essential to have uniformity, if races are going on in other states, then why shouldn’t it be allowed in Maharashtra.

In 2014, the top court had banned Jallikattu, bull races, and bullock-cart races across the country. Karnataka and Tamil Nadu had amended the Act to allow regulated bull races and Jallikattu.