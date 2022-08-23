SC Orders Shifting Of Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, His Wife Out Of Tihar Jail

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the shifting of alleged ‘conman’ Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his wife to be moved from Tihar jail to Mandoli jail in the city.

A bench of Justices SR Bhat and Sudhanshu Dhulia passed the order on a plea filed by Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Sukesh in his plea alleged threat to his life and sought a transfer to a prison outside Delhi.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been jailed on charges of extortion, money laundering and cheating several people.