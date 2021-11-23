SC Junks Plea Challenging Change Of Plot Use Under Central Vista Project

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition challenging the change in the land use of a plot where the official residence of the Vice President will be built, on the Central Vista project site from recreational to residential.

The Apex Court said that it is not the case of the petitioner that the project is being undertaken without the power to do so.

The Supreme Court also said that it’s a matter of policy and the court can’t interfere unless some malafide is shown in the decision.

In January this year, the Supreme Court had approved the Central Vista project that covers a 3km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate at the heart of Delhi.

The Central Vista revamp, announced in September 2019 envisages a new triangular Parliament building, with a seating capacity of 900 to 1,200 MPs, that is to be constructed by August 2022 when the country will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day.