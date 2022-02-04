SC Grants Protection From Arrest To Actor Sherlyn Chopra

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim protection from arrest to actor and model Sherlyn Chopra in a case related to a porn films racket.

A bench comprising Justices Vineet Saran and Aniruddha Bose issued notice to the Maharashtra government on Chopra’s plea and granted a stay on her arrest, similar to earlier orders passed granting protection to Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra and actress Poonam Pandey in the same FIR.

Advocate Sunil Fernandes represented Chopra in the top court.

The plea said that the only allegation against Chopra herein in the FIR is that she has allegedly acted in obscene video clips which are made available on certain websites.

Advocate Sunil Fernandes appearing for Chopra contended before the bench that the petitioner is aggrieved by the High court order as it fails to provide proper reasoning for the sole ground for rejection of anticipatory bail i.e. need of custodial interrogation.

Chopra’s plea stated that she was not involved in the publication or transmission of the content available on the App, neither she was aware about the possible misuse of the content and it was only when the FIR was filed, she came to know about the misuse of her identity, for which she is made liable in the present case.