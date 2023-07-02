SC Grants Interim Bail To Teesta Setalvad In 2002 Godhra Riots Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Saturday granted interim protection to activist Teesta Setalvad, whose regular bail was rejected by the Gujarat High Court today in a case of the alleged fabrication of evidence in relation to the 2002 Gujarat riots. A three-judge bench of the apex court, comprised of Justices BR Gavai, AS Bopanna, and Dipankar Datta, held a special hearing at 9.15 pm to address the petition filed by social activist Teesta Setalvad.

Senior advocate CU Singh began arguments on behalf of Setalvad as the hearing began. Singh told the apex court that she was granted interim bail on September 22 of last year and has not violated any bail conditions.

The Supreme Court noted that she had been out on bail for ten months and questioned the urgency of her arrest.

“Will the skies fall if interim protection granted… We are taken by surprise by what the High Court has done. What is the alarming urgency?” enquired the Supreme Court, Live Law reported.

In response, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Gujarat government, stated that “the petitioner maligned the entire nation, the entire state, not only inside the country, but also outside the country. It is not just about one person. These are offences against the nation’s integrity,” according to the report.