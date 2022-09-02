SC Grants Interim Bail To Teesta Setalvad, Activist Asked To Surrender Passport

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to activist Teesta Setalvad who was arrested by Gujarat Police for allegedly fabricating documents to frame innocent people in the 2002 Gujarat riots cases.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Sudhanshu Dhulia asked Setalvad to surrender her passport to the trial court till the time the Gujarat High Court decides her regular bail petition.

The Supreme Court said the Gujarat High Court would decide Teesta Setalvad’s regular bail plea independently and uninfluenced by any observations made by it. Setalvad is lodged in the Sabarmati central jail.

The Gujarat High Court had on August 3 issued a notice to the state government on the bail plea of Setalvad and fixed the matter for hearing on September 19.

Setalvad has been under custody since June 25 for allegedly fabricating documents to frame high-ranking officials, including then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi, in the 2002 riots cases in the state.