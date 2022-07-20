SC Grants Interim Bail To Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair In All Six Cases

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in all the six FIRs registered against him in Uttar Pradesh.

A Bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and A.S. Bopanna transferred the current FIRs registered against him in Uttar Pradesh to Delhi Police Special Cell.

On June 27, Mohammed Zubair was arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through one of his tweets.

Zubair was charged under sections 153A (promotion of enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language) and 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Delhi Police had also added three new Sections – 201 (for the destruction of evidence – formatted phone and deleted tweets), 120-(B) (for criminal conspiracy) of IPC and 35 of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, in the matter.