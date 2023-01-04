SC Grants Bail To Slain Gangster Vikas Dubey’s Wife

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to Khushi Dubey, the wife of a close aide of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, in a case related to the killing of eight policemen who had gone to arrest him in a Kanpur village in July 2020.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices S Abdul Nazeer and P S Narasimha took note of the submissions of senior lawyer Vivek Tankha that Khushi was a minor at the time of offence and regular bail be granted to her as the charge sheet has also been filed in the case.

“Having regard to the… facts and circumstances, we are of the view that the continued custody of the petitioner at this stage would not subserve the ends of justice. We accordingly direct that the petitioner be released on bail subject to such terms and conditions as may be imposed by the Sessions Court in connection with Sessions Trial No…,” the bench said in its order.

The local court shall ensure that one of the conditions to be imposed for the grant of bail is that Khushi shall appear at least once every week before the station house officer (SHO) of the police station concerned and cooperate in the trial.

The top court took note of the submissions that the petitioner was a minor on the date of the incident.