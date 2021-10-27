SC Forms Committee To Probe Pegasus Project Revelations

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday formed a three-member expert committee to inquire into the alleged use of Israeli spyware Pegasus for surveillance of Indian citizens.

The court noted that in the absence of specific denial by the Union government, it had no option but to set up such an independent panel to probe the charges which had been levelled.

The committee will be overseen by a retired Supreme Court judge, Justice R.V. Raveendran. He will be assisted by 1976-batch former IPS officer Alok Joshi and chairman of the sub-committee in the International Organisation of Standardisation/ International Electro-Technical Commission’s Joint Technical Committee, Sundeep Oberoi.

Additionally, Justice Raveendran can take the assistance of any serving or retired officers, legal experts or technical experts in the discharge of his functions.

The apex court bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli has ordered the committee to submit its report after eight weeks.

The Pegasus row erupted on July 18 after an international consortium of media outlets and investigative journalists reported that the phones of Indian ministers, politicians, activists, businessmen and journalists were among the 50,000 that were potentially targeted by Pegasus, Israeli company NSO Group’s phone hacking software. According to this consortium, Pegasus can switch on a target’s phone camera and microphone, as well as access data on the device, effectively turning the phone into a pocket spy.