SC expresses concern over fake Covid death certificates; indicates that it may order a probe into it by CAG

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday expressed concern over fake Covid death certificates being issued by doctors for ex-gratia compensation and observed that it might order a probe into the issue.

The apex court of the country indicated that it may order a probe into it by CAG.

The top court had earlier directed all states governments and Union Territories to appoint a dedicated nodal officer to coordinate with the member secretary of the state legal service authority (SLSA) to facilitate payment of ex gratia compensation to family members of COVID-19 victims It had also directed the state governments to give full particulars like name, address, and death certificate to the concerned SLSA, as also complete details concerning orphans, within one week from today (Friday) failing which the matter shall be viewed very seriously.

The top court had reiterated that applications seeking compensation should not be rejected on technical grounds and if any technical glitch is found, the states concerned should give them an opportunity to cure defects as the ultimate goal of the welfare state is to provide some solace and compensation to victims.

The apex court, which was annoyed over the non-disbursal of Rs 50,000 ex-gratia to the kin/family members of those who lost their lives due to COVID-19, had pulled up the state governments.

It had said on October 4, 2021, that no state shall deny ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 to the next of kin of the deceased due to COVID-19 solely on the ground that the death certificate does not mention the virus as the cause of death.

The court had also said that the ex-gratia is to be disbursed within 30 days from the date of applying to the district disaster management authority or the district administration concerned along with the proof of the death of the deceased due to coronavirus and the cause of death being certified as died due to COVID-19.

The top court had said that its directions for payment of compensation to the family members of the persons, who died due to COVID-19, are very clear and there was no requirement at all of constituting the scrutiny committee to award compensation.

It had said it was very much made clear that even in a case where, in the death certificate, the cause is not shown as death due to COVID-19 but if found that deceased was declared positive for coronavirus and has died within 30 days, automatically his or her family members are entitled to the compensation without any further conditions.