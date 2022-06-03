SC Dismisses PIL Against Construction Around Srimandir: Servitors Meet Odisha CM, Express Happiness By Lighting Over 20k Earthen Lamps

Puri: After Supreme Court dismissed a batch of petitions against excavation and construction work activities around the iconic Shree Jagannath Temple premises at Puri, the servitors thanked the Chief Minister of Odisha and met him, visiting Naveen Niwas on Friday.

Over 50 Serviators along with SJTA Cheif Veer Vikram Yadav and District Collector Samarth Verma had gone to Naveen Nivas and expressed their pleasure over the verdict.

“We are very happy that Mahaprabhu’s work will go as it is now. We met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and thanked him as the Supreme Court rejected the public interest litigation petition against construction activities around the Temple premises. We have also discussed other developmental activities of the temple with the CM,” said Suara Nijog President, Nutan Dasmohapatra.

Expressing their happiness over the apex court’s verdict, the Puri Sevayat Samaj also have lightened over 20,000 deeps (earthen lamps) in front of Srimandir gate.

Reportedly, Supreme Court strongly deprecates the practice of filing public interest litigations. A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Hima Kohli stated that such petitions need to be compressed in the bud since they waste the time of the courts.

The Supreme Court was hearing a challenge to an Orissa High Court order that had allowed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a study evaluating the damage, if any, caused by construction activity around the temple.