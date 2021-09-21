SC Collegium Recommends New Chief Justices For 13 High Courts

New Delhi: At least 13 high courts will get new Chief Justices (CJs) as the Supreme Court collegium has recommended eight names, including acting Calcutta High Court CJ, Justice Rajesh Bindal, for elevation and transfer of five sitting CJs to other high courts to the Centre.

The Collegium also recommended transfers of 28 HC judges from their present HCs to other HCs, many on request and others for better administration of justice, SC sources said.

This includes proposal for appointment of:

1. Justice Akil Kureshi as Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court. (He is presently the Chief Justice of Tripura High Court)

2. Justice Rajesh Bindal as Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court. (He is presently the Acting Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court)

3. Justice Ranjit V. More as the Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court. (He is presently a Judge of the Meghalaya High Court) 4. Justice Satish Chandas the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court. (He is presently serving as the Acting Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court)

5. Justice Prakash Srivastava as the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court. (He is presently a Judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court)

6. Justice R.V. Malimath as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. (He is presently serving as the Acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court)

7. Ritu Raj Awasthi as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court. (He is presently a Senior Judge at the Lucknow Bench of theAllahabad High Court)

8. Justice Aravind Kumar as the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court. (He is presently a Judge of the of the Karnataka High Court)

9. Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra as the Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. (He is presently serving as the Acting Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court)

10. Justice Indrajit Mahanty as the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court. (He is presently serving as the Chief Justice oof Rajasthan High Court)

11. Justice Mohammad Rafiq as the Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court. (He is presently serving as the Chief Justic of Madhya Pradesh High Court)

12. Justice Biswanath Somadder as the Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court. (He is presently the Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court)

13. Justice A.K Goswami as the Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court. (He is presently the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court) The Collegium has also passed resolutions for transfer of 17 Judges across various High Courts.