SC Collegium Recalls Proposal To Transfer Orissa HC CJ Justice Muralidhar To Madras HC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium has recalled its proposal to transfer Dr Justice S Muralidhar, Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court to Madras High Court.

In its resolution published on the Supreme Court website, the Collegium noted that Justice Muralidhar has less than four months to demit office.

While his appointment as Chief Justice of Madras High Court was made in September 2022, it remained pending with the government, the Collegium said.

“The Collegium resolved on 28 September 2022 to transfer Dr Justice S Muralidhar, Chief Justice of the High Court of Orissa to the Madras High Court. The recommendation has remained pending with the Government of India since then without any response. Dr Justice Muralidhar now demits office on 7 August 2023 leaving less than 4 months’ time,” the resolution noted.

In view of this delay, the resolution recommending the transfer of Dr Justice S Muralidhar was recalled to facilitate the appointment of Justice SV Gangapurwala as permanent Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.