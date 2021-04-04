SC calls for feedback on 3rd phase of eCourts project

New Delhi: The eCommittee Supreme Court has prepared a draft vision document for Phase III of eCourts Project under the auspices of the Supreme court of India.

The e-Courts Project is a mission mode project undertaken by the Department of Justice. The eCommittee Supreme Court of India released the Draft Vision document for Phase III of the aforementioned e-Courts Project.

The Chairperson of eCommittee Dr Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, Judge, Supreme Court of India also addressed various stakeholders, including all chief justices of the High courts, Legal luminaries, Law schools, IT experts, welcoming the inputs, suggestions and comments on the Draft Vision documents.

A solid foundation for the objectives of the eCommittee has been substantially achieved in the first two phases of the Project. The objectives of the eCommittee include: Interlinking of all courts across the country; ICT enablement of the Indian judicial system; enaling courts to enhance judicial productivity, both qualitatively and quantitatively; making the justice delivery system accessible, cost-effective, transparent and accountable; and providing citizen-centric services.

The Committee initiated steps for preparing a vision document for Phase-III.

Phase III of the eCourts Project in India is rooted in two central facets—access and inclusion. Phase III of the eCourts Project envisions a judicial system that is more easily accessible irrespective of geographical distances, efficient and equitable for every individual who seeks justice, makes more efficient use of human and other resources, and absorbs the latest technology for a positive environmental impact.