SC Asks Govt To Include Women In UPSC NDA Exam 2021

New Delhi: As Union Public Service Commission is going to conduct National Defence Academy 2021 this November, Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to exempt women candidates for the upcoming exams.

In a hearing today on the inclusion of the women candidates, the apex court said that they have to be included in the November 14 examination.

The matter was heard by a Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul.

It said that the admission of women candidates cannot be postponed and Armed Forces are trained to deal with emergencies. If the plea by Ministry was to be entertained, it would mean that women candidates would only take 2022 exams and thus, their admissions to NDA would be delayed till 2023.

Earlier, the government had suggested that the first women candidates for NDA should take the exams in May next year. But realizing this, the Bench observed that the admission of women into NDA, cannot be postponed for another year.